'She kept torturing him': Delhi cafe owner's family targets daughter-in-law
A 40-year-old Delhi businessman, Puneet Khurana, was found dead at his Model Town residence on Tuesday. His family has now blamed his estranged wife, Manika Pahwa, and her family for mentally harassing him to the point of suicide. "Manika Pahwa, her parents and her sister forced my brother...instigated him by saying 'you can't do anything...die by suicide if you dare,'" Puneet's sister told news agency ANI.
Family alleges business dispute, hacking
The couple, who were in the process of getting divorced, had a business dispute after their separation. They had initially co-owned a bakery but agreed during the divorce that Khurana would run For God's bakery while Pahwa would take over Woodbox Cafe. "It was signed. Even after that, she kept saying that she won't leave her share. When the matter has been decided in court, go and raise the issue there. She kept calling...and demanding her share," Puneet's sister alleged.
Mother seeks justice for son's untimely demise
Puneet's sister also accused Pahwa of hacking his Instagram account and misbehaving with people through it. She claimed to have a recording of Puneet calling Pahwa at 3:00am about this issue. "She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him," Puneet's mother told ANI. The family also alleged that they have a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet had mentioned details of the harassment he faced.
Puneet died by hanging
The police confirmed Puneet died by hanging and had spoken to Pahwa the night before his death about business matters. As part of their investigation, the police have seized Khurana's phone and summoned Pahwa for questioning. The couple had been married since 2016. This case has drawn comparisons to another recent incident involving Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide in December. Subhash left behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment.