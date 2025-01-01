Summarize Simplifying... In short Puneet Khurana, a Delhi cafe owner, died by suicide amid a divorce and business dispute with his wife, Pahwa.

His family accuses Pahwa of harassment, claiming she demanded her share of the business even after court decisions, and allegedly hacked his Instagram account.

The police are investigating, drawing parallels to a similar recent case in Bengaluru.

The man was 40 years old

'She kept torturing him': Delhi cafe owner's family targets daughter-in-law

By Chanshimla Varah 04:50 pm Jan 01, 202504:50 pm

What's the story A 40-year-old Delhi businessman, Puneet Khurana, was found dead at his Model Town residence on Tuesday. His family has now blamed his estranged wife, Manika Pahwa, and her family for mentally harassing him to the point of suicide. "Manika Pahwa, her parents and her sister forced my brother...instigated him by saying 'you can't do anything...die by suicide if you dare,'" Puneet's sister told news agency ANI.

Allegations

Family alleges business dispute, hacking

The couple, who were in the process of getting divorced, had a business dispute after their separation. They had initially co-owned a bakery but agreed during the divorce that Khurana would run For God's bakery while Pahwa would take over Woodbox Cafe. "It was signed. Even after that, she kept saying that she won't leave her share. When the matter has been decided in court, go and raise the issue there. She kept calling...and demanding her share," Puneet's sister alleged.

Plea

Mother seeks justice for son's untimely demise

Puneet's sister also accused Pahwa of hacking his Instagram account and misbehaving with people through it. She claimed to have a recording of Puneet calling Pahwa at 3:00am about this issue. "She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him," Puneet's mother told ANI. The family also alleged that they have a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet had mentioned details of the harassment he faced.

Business matter

Puneet died by hanging

The police confirmed Puneet died by hanging and had spoken to Pahwa the night before his death about business matters. As part of their investigation, the police have seized Khurana's phone and summoned Pahwa for questioning. The couple had been married since 2016. This case has drawn comparisons to another recent incident involving Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide in December. Subhash left behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment.