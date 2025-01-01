Summarize Simplifying... In short Several top officials, including a former District Magistrate and police officers in Uttar Pradesh, India, have been charged with intentionally breaking the law and demolishing a house.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling that criticized the state government for the illegal demolition in 2019 and ordered it to pay compensation.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling that criticized the state government for the illegal demolition in 2019 and ordered it to pay compensation.

The court emphasized the importance of due process and giving residents enough time to vacate their properties before demolition.

The demolition took place in 2019 (Representational picture)

UP: Ex-DM, cops booked for 'intentionally' disobeying laws, demolishing house

01, 2025

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 26 people, including a former district magistrate and other officials, for allegedly demolishing a house unlawfully. The house was razed without prior notice in Maharajganj in 2019. The FIR was filed at Kotwali police station on December 30, on the Supreme Court's directive.

Legal proceedings

FIR names officials, charges include rioting and criminal conspiracy

The FIR names several top officials including former District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhyay and Additional DM Kunj Bihari Agarwal. Others accused include municipal and public works department officers, a National Highways Authority of India officer, engineers, police inspectors, and unknown persons. They have been booked for rioting, "intentionally" disobeying law, creating false documents, and criminal conspiracy. Inspector Satendra Rai said further probe will be done by state's Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Court intervention

Supreme Court reprimands UP government, orders compensation

Notably, on November 6, the Supreme Court had criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for an "illegal" demolition in 2019. The court emphasized that demolitions shouldn't be conducted without providing residents sufficient time to vacate their properties. It had also directed the state to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to Manoj Tibrewal Aakash, whose house was illegally demolished.

Legal guidelines

Supreme Court emphasizes proper procedures in demolition projects

The SC's order also stressed on following due process in road widening and encroachment removal drives. "You cannot come with bulldozers and demolish constructions overnight. You do not give the family the time to vacate. What about the household articles inside the house?" the bench asked. The bench, headed by then CJI D Y Chandrachud, asked the state to report compliance in a month.