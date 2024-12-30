Kejriwal accused Puri of revealing sensitive information

'Arrest Hardeep Puri...': Kejriwal's charge against minister over Rohingya issue

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:03 pm Dec 30, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has called for the arrest of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the Rohingya refugee settlement issue in Delhi. Addressing a media briefing, Kejriwal accused Puri of revealing information about where and how the refugees were settled. "I request them to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how," Kejriwal said.

Counterclaim

Puri accuses AAP of settling Rohingyas for electoral gain

Earlier, Puri had denied the AAP's allegations, indicating that the Delhi government settled the Rohingya refugees to gain votes for the AAP. He suggested deleting their names from the voters' list. "This is...Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (Bharatiya Janata Party) have brought Rohingyas... Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP?" Puri asked.

Evidence presented

AAP cites Puri's 2022 post as evidence

Senior AAP leaders have cited a 2022 post by Puri as evidence of the BJP's role in housing Rohingyas in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Bakkarwala, Delhi. Responding to the allegations, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of resorting to baseless rhetoric to deflect attention from his party's campaign against illegally-residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.