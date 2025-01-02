Summarize Simplifying... In short Dense fog has enveloped Delhi, reducing visibility to zero in Palam, causing potential disruptions to non-compliant flights and delays to train services.

Despite the fog, no flights have been diverted at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, air quality data remains unavailable due to the foggy conditions, following a recent improvement in Delhi's air quality earlier this week. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The minimum temperature settled at a chilly 7.6°C

Dense fog blankets Delhi, visibility drops to 0 in Palam

By Chanshimla Varah 10:41 am Jan 02, 202510:41 am

What's the story Dense fog and cold weather conditions have shrouded Delhi on Thursday, with visibility dropping to zero at Palam in the wee hours. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said that this dense fog impacted isolated areas between 6:00am and 9:00am. The minimum temperature settled at a chilly 7.6°C, continuing "cold day" conditions for the third consecutive day in the national capital.

Travel impact

Fog disrupts flight and train services in Delhi

Despite the dense fog, no flights were diverted at Delhi airport. However, CAT-3 non-compliant flights may be disrupted due to extremely low visibility. IndiGo has asked passengers to check their flight statuses before leaving for the airport. The fog also delayed train services, with Northern Railways reporting delays of over 30 minutes for at least 43 trains on Thursday morning.

AQI status

Delhi's air quality data unavailable amid foggy conditions

Air quality data for Delhi also remained unavailable for the second day in a row due to the dense fog. Earlier this week, cold northwesterly winds had improved Delhi's air quality to a moderate level with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 at 8:00am on Monday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.3°C, four degrees above normal for this time of year.