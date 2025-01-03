Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated several development projects in Delhi, including the World Trade Centre and GPRA Type-II Quarters, and laid the foundation for new Delhi University projects.

The poster highlights PM Modi's various developmental projects

'Dilli Chali Modi Ke Sath': BJP releases upcoming election's poster

By Chanshimla Varah 02:40 pm Jan 03, 202502:40 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a new campaign poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. The poster, titled "Dilli Chali Modi Ke Sath," highlights the various developmental projects undertaken by PM Modi in the last few years. The release comes as the prime minister inaugurated several projects in Delhi, including 1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents and two urban redevelopment projects.

Project inauguration

PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Delhi

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted January 3's significance for Delhi's development, calling it a historic day. He said these projects will enhance the "Ease of Living" for people of Delhi. Among the projects inaugurated were the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, both of which are eco-friendly.

Educational initiatives

PM Modi inaugurates CBSE office, lays foundation for DU projects

PM Modi also inaugurated Central Board of Secondary Education's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka. He laid foundation stones for new projects at Delhi University worth over ₹600 crore. They include campuses in Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka, and Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh. The prime minister reiterated his commitment to 'Housing for All,' highlighting the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments where beneficiaries pay a nominal contribution toward their new homes.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Political critique

PM Modi criticizes AAP government at public meeting

On the same day at a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Modi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of taking Delhi toward a "disaster" in the last decade. He claimed the AAP government was mired in scams in liquor, education, and health sectors. The prime minister also contrasted his dedication to housing development with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged corruption.

Election campaign

BJP intensifies campaign efforts for Delhi elections

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years, is intensifying its campaign efforts ahead of the February elections. The party is expected to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Elections in a day or two The AAP, meanwhile, hopes to retain power for a third term after winning previous elections in 2015 and 2020.