What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Delhi Police to prevent the screening of their documentary, Unbreakable. The film highlights the experiences of jailed AAP leaders.

The party alleged this was a politically motivated move by the BJP-led central government, which has control over the Delhi Police.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, "Today, where this film was to be shown...BJP prevented the screening of this film by deploying...huge police force."