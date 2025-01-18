Kejriwal claims police tried to halt AAP documentary; latter responds
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Delhi Police to prevent the screening of their documentary, Unbreakable. The film highlights the experiences of jailed AAP leaders.
The party alleged this was a politically motivated move by the BJP-led central government, which has control over the Delhi Police.
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, "Today, where this film was to be shown...BJP prevented the screening of this film by deploying...huge police force."
Social media
Kejriwal questions BJP's motives behind halting film screening
Kejriwal further questioned why the BJP would want to stop the film and suggested it reveals the "illegal and unconstitutional" actions by the BJP government during AAP leaders' arrests.
"Under no law is it allowed that the police can stop the screening of a film. It was not an election campaign, there was no election flag, election speech or election propaganda...It was a private screening of the film, so why is BJP so scared of this film?" he said.
Police response
Delhi Police refute allegations of political interference
The Delhi Police, however, rubbished these allegations. They clarified that the event was halted due to a lack of necessary permissions.
"Permission for gatherings have to be routed through the DEO office, and for the said event, no such permission was routed through the required mechanism," their statement read.
The police stressed holding such an event without permission would violate guidelines and urged all parties to adhere to election rules and regulations.