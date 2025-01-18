What's the story

Rajkumari Dhillon, the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Hari Nagar, has filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Dhillon said she took the decision after she was replaced by Surinder Setia as the AAP candidate for Hari Nagar.

She was announced as the party candidate on December 15, but was replaced exactly a month later, on January 15.