'AAP gave me ticket then sold it for crores': MLA
What's the story
Rajkumari Dhillon, the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Hari Nagar, has filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Dhillon said she took the decision after she was replaced by Surinder Setia as the AAP candidate for Hari Nagar.
She was announced as the party candidate on December 15, but was replaced exactly a month later, on January 15.
Corruption allegations
Dhillon accuses AAP of corruption, alleges ticket sale
"I was given the ticket on December 15, and immediately afterward, I began campaigning for the party. However, I later received a call informing me that I was being replaced by Surinder Setia for the Hari Nagar constituency," Dhillon said during a press conference.
She added that she had worked hard for the party but was replaced without any explanation.
Independent candidacy
Dhillon files nomination as independent, criticizes Kejriwal
In protest of her replacement, Dhillon filed her nomination as an independent candidate on January 17.
She announced her candidature on X and said she was fighting for the "honor and self-respect" of the people of Hari Nagar.
Since her ticket snub, Dhillon has been vocal against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and alleging that the Hari Nagar ticket was sold to Setia for crores of rupees.
Party response
AAP silent on allegations, cites campaign performance for change
"This is the real face of Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party is doing business, not politics. First, he made his strong candidate campaign for the election for months and finally sold the Harinagar Assembly ticket to another candidate for crores of rupees," Dhillon alleged.
The AAP has not commented on these allegations but cited campaign performance as a reason for candidate changes.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.