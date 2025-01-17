Why BJP is distributing Constitution to sanitation workers at Kumbh
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan," a nationwide campaign to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution.
Under this, BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh distributed copies of the Constitution to sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday.
"The Maha Kumbh is also a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees," Uttar Pradesh BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra said.
Campaign details
BJP's outreach initiative at Maha Kumbh Mela
"We came here to honor those who had been reduced to mere vote bank by non-BJP parties and governments," Mishra added.
He said unlike other parties who see Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as vote banks, the BJP reveres them.
"That is why we came with copies of the Constitution to reinforce the idea of unity that our Constitution makers had and which our political opponents want to negate," he added.
Political landscape
Other political activities coincide with BJP's outreach
Notably, the BJP's outreach comes amid other political activities at the Maha Kumbh.
The Samajwadi Party intends to install a bust of its founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Congress announced a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally on January 27.
The SP has already unveiled a statue of Yadav on January 13 at the Sector 16 campsite to honor Yadav's memory, which would later be shifted to the Samajwadi Party office after the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Outreach efforts
BJP's community outreach measures amid political challenges
In 2019, PM Narendra Modi washed the feet of Dalit sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela. This year, he called the event "'Ekta ka Mahakumbh (a Maha Kumbh of unity).'"
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath termed it "Samajik Samta Ka Mahaparv (a mega festival of social equality)."
The state government has also emphasized cultural symbols like a giant statue of Lord Ram, Nishad Raj, at Shringverpur's Nishad Raj Park.
Political dynamics
Political narratives and challenges surrounding Maha Kumbh
Speaking about the political narratives around the event, a senior RSS leader said they stand for unity, and Maha Kumbh is a symbol of caste harmony.
Political observer Sudhir Panwar said opposition parties and some BJP allies are united on issues like caste census, which is a challenge for BJP.
"Though it..won by-polls, it is yet to recover from the...loss of Faizabad Lok Sabha seat and is looking to mobilize public opinion through...measures like Maha Kumbh," the RSS leader said.