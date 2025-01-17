What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan," a nationwide campaign to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

Under this, BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh distributed copies of the Constitution to sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday.

"The Maha Kumbh is also a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees," Uttar Pradesh BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra said.