Ajit Pawar's NCP to make Delhi poll debut
What's the story
The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This is the party's debut in Delhi's electoral politics.
The NCP (Ajit Pawar) will be contesting these elections independently and will not be forming an alliance with its Maharashtra coalition partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Candidate announcement
NCP announces candidates for high-profile Delhi constituencies
Among the 30 candidates announced by the NCP, Vishvanath Agarwal will be the party's face in the high-profile New Delhi constituency.
He will take on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
The New Delhi seat is likely to see a tough battle with BJP fielding former MP Parvesh Verma and Congress nominating Sandeep Dixit, son of former CM Sheila Dixit.
Kalkaji contest
NCP's Zameel to challenge Delhi CM Atishi in Kalkaji
In the Kalkaji constituency, NCP's Zameel will take on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. The BJP has also thrown its hat in the ring with Ramesh Bidhuri as its candidate.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra of the NCP will contest from Karawal Nagar against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who replaces incumbent MLA Mohan Singh Bisht.
The elections are due on February 5, and results will be announced on February 8.