'₹21,000 for pregnant women, pension for seniors': BJP's Delhi manifesto
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
The "Sankalp Patra" was unveiled by party National President JP Nadda at the BJP's office in Delhi on Friday.
The manifesto promises to continue existing welfare schemes in the national capital if the BJP comes to power.
Women empowerment
BJP's manifesto focuses on women's welfare
The manifesto emphasizes on the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, which promises a monthly aid of ₹2,500 to women in Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Mahila Samman Yojana provides ₹2,100 monthly to women, while the Congress has promised ₹2,500 per month.
The BJP also promises poor women a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each on Holi and Diwali.
Six nutritional kits for women and ₹21,000 for pregnant mothers also find a mention in the manifesto.
Social security
BJP's manifesto promises health cover, increased pensions
The BJP also intends to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in its first cabinet meeting, providing an additional health cover of ₹50,000.
The manifesto promises an increase in pensions for senior citizens aged between 60-70 from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.
Further, the party plans to launch the Atal Canteen Yojana that will serve meals for ₹5 in slum areas.
Nadda
'Women have been our main priority': Nadda
Emphasizing that "women have been our main priority," Nadda cited similar schemes in other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
"We have taken women, youth, unorganised labourers, middle income group into consideration," the BJP President said.
"All the public welfare schemes running in Delhi will continue even if the BJP government is formed. All those schemes will be strengthened in a more effective way and they will also be made free from corruption."
Election battle
BJP announces candidates for 68 out of 70 constituencies
The BJP has announced its candidates for 68 of the 70 constituencies, leaving two seats for its NDA allies.
The Janata Dal (United) will contest from Burari, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from Deoli.
Notable BJP candidates include Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh and Parvesh Verma.
The elections are due on February 5, and results will be announced on February 8.