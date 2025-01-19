What's the story

Renowned US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, has announced that he will be interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February.

This will mark Fridman's first visit to India.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming trip on X, Fridman said, "I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can."