'Excited': US podcaster Lex Fridman to interview Modi this February
What's the story
Renowned US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, has announced that he will be interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February.
This will mark Fridman's first visit to India.
Sharing his excitement about the upcoming trip on X, Fridman said, "I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can."
Influential guests
Fridman's podcast: A platform for global leaders
Since its launch in 2018, the Lex Fridman Podcast has been a platform for deep conversations with world leaders.
Fridman has interviewed influential personalities such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
His YouTube channel now has over 4.5 million subscribers.
Discussion points
Anticipated topics for the interview
The upcoming podcast with Modi is likely to explore subjects like India's contribution to technology, AI, digital governance, and its global impact.
The discussion could also highlight initiatives such as Digital India and Make in India.
This will be the PM's second podcast appearance, who recently made his debut on Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF series.
Personal background
Fridman's journey from AI research to podcasting
Born in Russia on August 15, 1986, Fridman later moved to the United States where he studied AI at MIT.
He served as a research scientist working on AI technologies before he became a famous podcaster.
His upcoming visit to India and interview with PM Modi will be another milestone in his journey of having meaningful conversations with global leaders.