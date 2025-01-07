NVIDIA's AI characters to join PUBG as your teammates
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced its latest innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) at CES 2025.
The tech giant has been working on digital "ACE" characters for the last two years, capable of holding in-game conversations with the help of generative AI.
Now, these ACE characters are poised to become "autonomous game characters," with plans to bring them into popular games such as PUBG later this year.
AI capabilities
ACE characters: A new era of gaming companions
According to NVIDIA, the ACE characters are designed to "perceive, plan, and act like human players."
Powered by generative AI and small language models (SLMs), they will be able to make decisions at human-like frequencies for a more realistic gaming experience.
The company says these characters will "enable living, dynamic game worlds with companions that comprehend and support player goals."
Gaming integration
PUBG Ally: The world's 1st co-playable character
In partnership with PUBG publisher Krafton, NVIDIA is launching the "PUBG Ally," which it calls the "world's first Co-Playable Character (CPC)."
This AI character will communicate in game-specific lingo, provide strategic advice in real time, drive vehicles, find and share loot, and even fight with other human players.
A promotional video shows the Ally helping a player find specific loot and drive a vehicle.
Expansion plans
ACE characters to feature in other games
NVIDIA's ACE characters aren't just limited to PUBG.
The company plans to introduce a "local inference AI Teammate feature" into Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile PC Version in March 2025, and subsequently into the PC version of the same game.
These AI teammates will be able to join player parties, find specific items, swap gear, offer skill suggestions, and make strategic moves for victory.
Upcoming features
Smart Zoi and boss encounters: Future of ACE characters
In Krafton's upcoming life simulation game inZOI, CPCs dubbed "Smart Zoi" will be introduced.
NVIDIA also announced that ACE characters can serve as bosses in games.
This will be used for boss encounters in Wemade Next's MIR5, marking yet another major stride in the evolution of AI integration into gaming.