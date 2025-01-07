Meet Media2: NVIDIA's AI-powered platform to improve content creation, streaming
What's the story
US tech giant NVIDIA has announced the Media2 platform at CES 2025.
Media2 aims to revolutionize the media industry by using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve content creation, streaming, and live media experiences.
The platform is built on technologies such as NVIDIA NIM microservices and AI Blueprints. Let us have a look at how it works.
Content enhancement
Media2: A tool for smarter, more impactful content
Media2 aims to create smarter, more personalized, and impactful content that can adapt to individual viewer preferences. And, all of this is possible with the help of AI.
Companies adopting NVIDIA Media2 can remain at the forefront of the evolution of the media and entertainment industry, and reshape how their audiences consume and engage with content.
Tech integration
NVIDIA's advanced technologies power Media2
NVIDIA's cutting-edge technologies are at the heart of Media2.
The company has unveiled NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, a software-defined platform that permits broadcast, streaming, and live sports firms to run live video pipelines on the same infrastructure as AI.
This platform brings applications from vendors across the industry on NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure.
Architecture efficiency
Blackwell architecture: The powerhouse behind intelligent content creation
Another key component of Media2 is the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture.
It is designed to handle data-center-scale generative AI workflows with up to 25 times more energy efficiency than the previous NVIDIA Hopper generation.
The architecture combines six types of chips and is supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end software platform for production-grade AI.
Deployment platform
NVIDIA AI Enterprise: A comprehensive platform for AI deployment
NVIDIA AI Enterprise comes with NVIDIA NIM microservices, AI frameworks, libraries, and tools that media firms can deploy on NVIDIA-accelerated clouds, data centers, and workstations.
This all-encompassing platform supports a variety of services from synthetic data generation for chatbots to multilingual information retrieval — improving an AI model's outputs with more accuracy and global relevancy.
Partner adoption
Industry partners adopt NVIDIA technology for next-gen storytelling
Several industry partners are adopting NVIDIA's technology to shape the future of storytelling.
Companies like Getty Images and Shutterstock have built intelligent content creation services using NVIDIA Edify, optimized for peak performance with NVIDIA NIM microservices.
Bria, a commercial-first visual generative AI platform designed for developers, also utilizes these microservices to deliver faster and safer production-ready solutions.