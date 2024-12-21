Over 600,000 car seats recalled in US over faulty harnesses
Nuna Baby Essentials has recalled over 600,000 of its RAVA car seats in the US. The company flagged a potential safety concern where debris could obstruct the harness' operation. This issue only impacts RAVA models produced between July 16, 2016, and October 25, 2023. The company noted that "a loose harness may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash."
Recall details and company's response
The recall was issued after it was found that debris could get stuck in the front harness adjuster button area. This could prevent the mechanism from fastening securely on the strap. Models manufactured after October 25, 2023, are not included in this recall as they have a fabric covering over their harness adjusters, instead of plastic.
Nuna offers remedy for recalled car seats
Nuna has clarified that customers don't have to return or dispose of the affected car seats. Instead, they are offering a new seat pad, a cleaning kit, and care instructions to keep the harness adjuster clean. A free remedy kit can be ordered from Nuna's website which also includes guidance on how to check if a car seat's harness is working correctly.
No injuries reported, recall termed as 'proactive step'
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been associated with the issue on the 608,786 recalled car seats. Nuna, which is known for its premium range of strollers and other baby gear, called this voluntary recall a "proactive step." Dr. Alisa Baer from The Car Seat Lady stressed on snug car seat straps to minimize movement during accidents.