Over 600,000 Nuna car seats have been recalled in the US due to a potential fault with the harness adjuster.

The company has offered a free remedy kit, including a new seat pad and cleaning kit, to ensure the harness stays clean and functions correctly.

Despite no reported injuries, the recall is a proactive measure to ensure child safety.

The issue only impacts certain RAVA models

Over 600,000 car seats recalled in US over faulty harnesses

By Akash Pandey 01:14 pm Dec 21, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Nuna Baby Essentials has recalled over 600,000 of its RAVA car seats in the US. The company flagged a potential safety concern where debris could obstruct the harness' operation. This issue only impacts RAVA models produced between July 16, 2016, and October 25, 2023. The company noted that "a loose harness may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash."

Recall specifics

Recall details and company's response

The recall was issued after it was found that debris could get stuck in the front harness adjuster button area. This could prevent the mechanism from fastening securely on the strap. Models manufactured after October 25, 2023, are not included in this recall as they have a fabric covering over their harness adjusters, instead of plastic.

Solution provided

Nuna offers remedy for recalled car seats

Nuna has clarified that customers don't have to return or dispose of the affected car seats. Instead, they are offering a new seat pad, a cleaning kit, and care instructions to keep the harness adjuster clean. A free remedy kit can be ordered from Nuna's website which also includes guidance on how to check if a car seat's harness is working correctly.

Safety measures

No injuries reported, recall termed as 'proactive step'

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been associated with the issue on the 608,786 recalled car seats. Nuna, which is known for its premium range of strollers and other baby gear, called this voluntary recall a "proactive step." Dr. Alisa Baer from The Car Seat Lady stressed on snug car seat straps to minimize movement during accidents.