Tesla is recalling nearly 700,000 electric vehicles in the US due to a malfunction in the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a crucial safety feature that could cause accidents if tires are under-inflated.

This follows a series of recalls in 2024, including 1.68 million vehicles in China for faulty latches and 27,000 Cybertrucks over camera feed delays.

The recall affects several Tesla models over TPMS issues

Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 EVs in US: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Dec 20, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle (EV) maker, has announced a recall of 694,304 cars in the United States, as per Reuters. The recall comes over potential problems with the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) in affected models. It also marks one of Tesla's largest recalls worldwide in terms of number of potentially affected units.

Recall details

Models affected by the recall

The recall mainly impacts Tesla's Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck. The first two models are among the company's best-selling vehicles globally. The TPMS issue, according to Reuters report, could prevent the warning light from coming on between drive cycles even if one or more tires on the vehicle are under-inflated. This malfunction could potentially cause accidents due to improperly inflated tires.

Safety concern

TPMS is a critical safety feature in modern vehicles

TPMS is an essential safety feature in most modern-day cars, both conventional and electric. It not just keeps you safe on the road but also enhances range or mileage. The failure of this system in Tesla cars could risk driver safety and vehicle performance. Despite the recall setback, Tesla hopes to finish 2024 on a high note with CEO Elon Musk eyeing more deliveries than the 1.81 million delivered globally in 2023.

Past recalls

Tesla's recall history in 2024

Notably, this isn't the first recall for Tesla this year. In August, a whopping 1.68 million Tesla EVs were recalled in China over faulty latches. September saw 9,100 Model X units being recalled in the US over roof trim-related issues. In October, another recall was issued for 27,000 Cybertruck units over possible delays in feed from rear cameras on the central display screen. In November, Tesla recalled the Cybertruck for the sixth time in 2024.