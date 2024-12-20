Summarize Simplifying... In short Bajaj's revamped Chetak e-scooter, priced at ₹1.2L, boasts a 153km range per charge, a touchscreen display with advanced features, and a spacious 35-liter boot.

The scooter, which can reach speeds up to 73km/h, has seen a surge in popularity, becoming India's top-selling e-scooter in early December 2024.

Bajaj's strategic tie-ups with e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart have also contributed to its success, with a Chetak being sold every minute during recent sales. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The series consists of Chetak 3501 and 3502 models

Bajaj's new Chetak e-scooters, with 153km range, launched at ₹1.2L

By Akash Pandey 02:36 pm Dec 20, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto has unveiled its latest electric scooter, the Chetak 35 Series, from its Akurdi manufacturing facility. The new series consists of two models - Chetak 3501 and Chetak 3502 - priced at ₹1.27 and ₹1.2 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The launch comes as Bajaj's existing Chetak lineup continues to do well in the market with ₹96,000-₹1.2 lakh price tag for three different models - 3201, 3202 and 2903.

Scooter upgrades

Design and features

The new Chetak 35 Series maintains its classic design with a metal body, round LED headlamp, and curved body panels. However, it now features a bonded glass touchscreen TFT display providing map navigation, touch interactivity, document storage, music player as well as calling and texting options. The scooter houses a 3.5kWh battery under the floorboard extending range to an impressive 153km per charge. There's a 950W charger which charges 80% battery in just three hours.

Improvements

Performance and storage enhancements

The new Chetak comes with a 4kW motor, allowing top speeds of 73km/h in high-end models and 63km/h in the base variant. Notably, the battery is also 3kg lighter than its predecessor. Bajaj has also expanded storage with a roomy 35-liter boot space, one of the biggest in its segment. The wheelbase has been extended by 25mm to 1,350mm for added comfort, along with an 80mm longer seat.

Specifications

Advanced features and warranty

The premium Chetak 3501 model features advanced capabilities including Bluetooth connectivity, screen mirroring, integrated map navigation, geo-fencing, theft alerts, and overspeed warnings. Bajaj Auto also offers a three-year/50,000km warranty on the scooter. With these improvements and aggressive pricing strategy, Bajaj hopes to make Chetak a strong competitor in the electric two-wheeler segment against the likes of Ola S1 Pro and Ather Rizta.

Market leadership

Chetak leads India's e-scooter market in December

Recent sales figures indicate a spike in demand for the Chetak, which emerged as India's best-selling electric scooter from December 1-14, 2024. Bajaj sold 9,513 units during this period. The success has led to a massive jump in market share to 27.7%, up from a mere 2.3% in April 2022. Meanwhile, Ola Electric's share dropped to 18%.

Growth

Market share and e-commerce success

Eric Vas, President of Bajaj Auto's electric vehicle division, emphasized the brand's impressive growth. He said, "From 2.3% in April 2022 with a single product to about 27% market share in December 2024 with three models, it has been a journey for Chetak EV." Vas also credited the success of tie-ups with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, revealing that one Chetak was sold every minute during recent sale days.