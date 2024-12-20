Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite claims of all third-generation SKODA SUPERB units being sold, some dealers in India still have around 20-25 unsold cars, now offered at massive discounts of up to ₹18 lakh.

This brings the price of these fully imported models, equipped with advanced features, down to around ₹36 lakh, matching the price of the locally assembled model discontinued in 2023.

SKODA SUPERB available with whopping ₹18L discount in India

By Akash Pandey 01:38 pm Dec 20, 202401:38 pm

What's the story The third-generation SKODA SUPERB, reintroduced in India in April 2023, is now available at massive year-end discounts in select cities. The sedan was imported by SKODA India in April 2024, with all units manufactured last year. Initially priced at ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom), only 100 units of this imported model were set for sale. However, some units remain unsold and are now available at discounted prices.

Dealers offer discounts on unsold SUPERB units

Despite SKODA India's claim of all third-generation SUPERB units being sold, some dealers still have unsold stock. These cars are now being offered at discounts ranging from ₹15-18 lakh off the initial ₹54 lakh ex-showroom price. Around 20-25 unsold cars from the total 100 imported units are still available with these benefits across India. Some multi-brand showrooms are even offering discounts higher than ₹18 lakh.

Discounted CBU SUPERB units now match locally assembled model's price

The locally assembled third-generation SUPERB was discontinued in April 2023, owing to the BS6 Stage 2 emission norms. It was priced at around ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom) when SKODA India decided to stop its production. With approximately ₹18 lakh discounts, the price of a fully imported SUPERB now matches that of the locally assembled model. The Completely Built Unit (CBU) SUPERB also comes with SKODA's dynamic chassis control, active tire pressure monitors, nine airbags, and a larger 9-inch infotainment system.

Should you consider the discounted SUPERB?

The fully imported SUPERB, with added features, now costs around ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom) and nearly ₹38 lakh in most cities after taxes. Meanwhile, the newly-launched Toyota Camry is priced at around ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfort, the Camry is a solid choice but a costly affair. If you're looking for a luxurious alternative, the discounted SUPERB is a no brainer.