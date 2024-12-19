Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Range Rover Sport, now assembled in India, offers two engine options and features like semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, and a heads-up display.

Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at ₹1.45cr

By Akash Pandey 04:09 pm Dec 19, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Tata-owned Land Rover has launched the India-made 2025 Range Rover Sport, starting at ₹1.45 crore (ex-showroom). Just like the 2024 model, the 2025 Range Rover Sport is built on the standard wheelbase version. The SUV boasts a sturdy MLA-Flex architecture and comes with cutting-edge technologies such as air suspension, adaptive off-road cruise control, and all-wheel drive. The new model comes in five colors: Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, and Charente Gray.

The 2025 Range Rover Sport also provides semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, and a heads-up display (HUD). The new SUV features also features digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting and new low-speed maneuvering lights. It retains the 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which now operates on the latest Pivi Pro operating system. It provides a host of functions such as navigation, media playback, and climate control.

The SUV comes with two engine options

The new avatar comes with two engine options: a 3.0-liter petrol Dynamic SE with 394hp/550Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel Dynamic SE with 346hp/700Nm. In May, Tata Motors-owned JLR announced plans to begin assembling the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in India for the first time, significantly reducing their prices.

Tata Motors' new facility for next-gen vehicles

In September, Tata Motors held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new ₹9,000 crore facility in Tamil Nadu, located in Panapakkam, Ranipet district. The plant will manufacture and export next-generation vehicles for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), catering to both domestic and international markets. Designed with an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles, the facility is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs. Tata Motors Group plans to invest ₹9,000 crore in this greenfield manufacturing project.