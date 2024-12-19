Kia Syros SUV makes global debut in India: Check features
Kia Motors has officially unveiled its latest compact SUV, the Syros, in India. The vehicle marks the company's second model in the sub-four-meter category after the Sonet. It features an innovative design language inspired by larger Kia models and is offered with petrol and diesel engines. An all-electric variant is expected to join later.
Exterior design and dimensions
The exterior design of the Syros is similar to Kia's global electric vehicles (EVs) such as the EV9 and EV3. It has a boxy nose, vertically stacked headlamps at the bumper edges, three LED projector units, and a unique drop-down LED daytime running lamp element. The SUV also features a tallboy design with blacked-out A-, C-, and D-pillars creating a window line similar to the SKODA YETI. It rides on 17 inches alloy wheels (on the top trim).
Interior features and color options
The Syros features a refreshed dashboard with dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, and a 5.0-inch screen for climate control. The vehicle features wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, in-car connectivity tech, front and rear ventilated seats, reclining and sliding second-row seats with center armrest, 8-speaker setup, and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others. It comes in eight colors: Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Gray, Imperial Blue Sparkling Silver Glacier White Pearl.
Engine specifications and trim variants
The Syros comes with two engine options: a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT, and a 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-liter diesel mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Safety features include six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS suite. The SUV will be offered in four trims: HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O).
Pricing and market competition
Kia will announce the pricing for the new Syros in February. The vehicle will take on other compact SUVs such as Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and the SKODA KYLAQ. Bookings will open from January 3, while deliveries will start from early February. Even though its price range may overlap with Seltos, Kia is confident an extensive features list and improved rear-seat experience will set it apart from competitors.