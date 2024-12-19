Summarize Simplifying... In short Kia's new SUV, the Syros, has made its global debut in India, boasting a design similar to Kia's global electric vehicles and a host of modern features.

The Syros offers two engine options, a range of safety features, and comes in eight colors.

It's set to compete with other compact SUVs in the market, with pricing to be announced in February and deliveries starting soon after.

Syros is one of the few sub-4m SUVs with diesel engine option

Kia Syros SUV makes global debut in India: Check features

By Akash Pandey 01:53 pm Dec 19, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has officially unveiled its latest compact SUV, the Syros, in India. The vehicle marks the company's second model in the sub-four-meter category after the Sonet. It features an innovative design language inspired by larger Kia models and is offered with petrol and diesel engines. An all-electric variant is expected to join later.

Design details

Exterior design and dimensions

The exterior design of the Syros is similar to Kia's global electric vehicles (EVs) such as the EV9 and EV3. It has a boxy nose, vertically stacked headlamps at the bumper edges, three LED projector units, and a unique drop-down LED daytime running lamp element. The SUV also features a tallboy design with blacked-out A-, C-, and D-pillars creating a window line similar to the SKODA YETI. It rides on 17 inches alloy wheels (on the top trim).

Interior and colors

Interior features and color options

The Syros features a refreshed dashboard with dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, and a 5.0-inch screen for climate control. The vehicle features wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, in-car connectivity tech, front and rear ventilated seats, reclining and sliding second-row seats with center armrest, 8-speaker setup, and dual-pane panoramic sunroof among others. It comes in eight colors: Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Gray, Imperial Blue Sparkling Silver Glacier White Pearl.

Engine and trims

Engine specifications and trim variants

The Syros comes with two engine options: a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT, and a 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-liter diesel mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Safety features include six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS suite. The SUV will be offered in four trims: HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O).

Pricing and competition

Pricing and market competition

Kia will announce the pricing for the new Syros in February. The vehicle will take on other compact SUVs such as Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and the SKODA KYLAQ. Bookings will open from January 3, while deliveries will start from early February. Even though its price range may overlap with Seltos, Kia is confident an extensive features list and improved rear-seat experience will set it apart from competitors.