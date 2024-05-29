Next Article

It can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds

2025 BMW M3 sedan gets aesthetic enhancements, power boost

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:30 am May 29, 202411:30 am

What's the story German automaker BMW has introduced an updated version of its M3 sedan, a performance car icon, for the model year 2025. The new model features aesthetic enhancements such as redesigned headlights and updated interior components. Notably, the all-wheel-drive Competition variant has received a power boost of 20hp, taking its total output to 523hp. Here's everything we know about the vehicle.

Performance

Engine management system overhaul

The power increase in the 2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive is a result of a comprehensive overhaul of the car's engine management system. Despite this upgrade, the torque output remains unchanged at 650Nm. According to BMW, the car can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds, matching the performance of its 2024 counterpart.

Line-up

Other models in the M3 range

The 2025 lineup also includes the rear-wheel-drive M3 and M3 Competition models. These cars are powered by a S58 twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter, straight-six engine, with power outputs remaining unchanged at 473hp and 503hp, respectively. All three models have a standard top speed of 250km/h, which can be increased to 290km/h, with the optional M Driver's Package.

Specifications

Transmission and braking system

The Competition version of the 2025 BMW M3 features an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The standard rear-wheel-drive M3 is equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. The braking system includes six-piston front and single-piston rear calipers. Additionally, the M Carbon ceramic brakes, that are an optional upgrade, are approximately 13.6kg lighter than the standard discs.

Design

Exterior and interior upgrades

The 2025 BMW M3 sports new LED headlamps and an outlined M3 badge on the trunk lid. The redesigned lights house both low as well as high beams in a single module, with two arrow-shaped LED units serving as daytime running lights (DRLs) and turn indicators. Inside the cabin, drivers find a redesigned three-spoke flat-bottom M leather steering wheel and BMW's latest 8.5-inch infotainment system.

Cost

Pricing and availability

BMW has announced that the 2025 M3 sedan will be available for purchase from July. The M3 and M3 Competition models will retain their 2024 prices, but the destination charge will increase to $1,175. This change makes the new cars start at $77,175 (₹64.3 lakh) and $81,375 (₹67.8 lakh), respectively. The M3 Competition xDrive will be $1,000 more expensive than its previous version, with a starting price of $86,475 (₹72 lakh).