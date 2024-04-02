Next Article

Kia Carens (facelift) launched in India at Rs. ₹12.11 lakh

By Mudit Dube 12:51 pm Apr 02, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has launched an updated version of its three-row SUV, the Carens, starting at ₹12.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model offers nine new variants, expanding the total variant count of the car to 30. The facelifted Carens introduces a fresh diesel powertrain, a host of new features, and an additional exterior color. The announcement comes a day after Kia launched updated Seltos and Sonet in India.

Pricing

Trims and pricing details of updated Carens

The base price for the Carens is ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new facelifted models start at ₹12.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-tier X-Line model, now loaded with exclusive features, is priced at ₹19.67 lakh (ex-showroom). These new models span across various trims such as Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury, and Luxury+.

Updates

Carens gets new diesel powertrain and exterior color

Kia has added a 1.5-liter diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission to the Carens range. The power output of this new U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine remains undisclosed by Kia. In terms of exterior color options, Kia has introduced Pewter Olive for all trims except the X-Line model, expanding the color choices to eight single-tone, three dual-tone, and one matte-gray exclusive to the X-Line trim.

Enhancements

Exclusive features and upgrades in Carens X-Line model

The Carens X-Line model, initially launched in October last year, has received significant upgrades. It now includes a dashcam and voice commands to control all windows. The seating configuration has been updated to seven seats from the previous six-seat option. Additionally, the charger provided with this model has been upgraded to a more powerful 180W model from the old 120W charger.

Additions

Additional features incorporated in other Carens models

Other trims of the Carens have also received new features. The Prestige+ (O) trim now includes a sunroof, LED map lamp, and room lamp. The Prestige (O) trim offers a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, smart key with push-button start, LED rear lamp, LED DRLs and positioning lamp. Meanwhile, the Premium (O) trim comes with keyless entry, an 8-speaker audio system, mounted controls on steering wheels, shark fin antenna, burglar alarms, and enhanced safety features.