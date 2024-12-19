Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW's M division is developing an all-electric M2 prototype, which has been compared to the F10-generation M5 due to its challenging control.

This has led the team to consider incorporating all-wheel drive (AWD) in future models, a shift similar to their previous transition from rear-wheel drive to AWD.

The head of the M division, Frank Van Meel, assures that their electric vehicle efforts will meet or exceed their achievements with the first AWD M5 model. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BMW unveils all-electric M2 prototype: Check its features

By Mudit Dube 11:22 am Dec 19, 202411:22 am

What's the story BMW's M division is taking giant steps toward electrification, having just unveiled an all-electic prototype based on the first-generation M2 coupe. The announcement comes just a week after the company teased an electric version of the iconic M3, slated for launch in 2027. The new electric vehicle (EV), internally dubbed 'The Beast,' was developed by a small team of engineers back in 2018.

Design details

'The Beast' retains traditional design with minor modifications

'The Beast' retains a conventional exterior look, with only a few changes such as tow hooks, a ducktail trunk spoiler, and gold-painted brake calipers. The car's interior has been reworked to fit a roll cage, a racing seat, and other testing equipment. Although BMW hasn't revealed specific details of the M2 prototype's powertrain, it is clear that the factory turbocharged straight-six engine has been swapped with electric power.

Power transition

BMW's electric shift mirrors transition to AWD

The battery-powered M2 prototype has been described as difficult to control, making it similar to the F10-generation M5. This comparison prompted the team to consider all-wheel drive (AWD) for future models. Frank Van Meel, head of BMW's M division, likened the move toward electric power to their earlier shift from rear-wheel drive to AWD. He promised their current EV work will match/surpass what they did with the first AWD M5 model.