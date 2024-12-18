Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, the fifth generation of the sports tourer series, has launched in India.

Despite a larger 1,099cc engine, power has slightly decreased to 135hp, but torque has increased to 113Nm.

The bike retains its iconic design, with upgrades like a larger rear disk brake, a 4.3-inch TFT screen, and new Bridgestone Battlax S23 tires.

It also features improved gear ratios, a bi-directional quickshifter, and smartphone connectivity for an enhanced riding experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deliveries are likely to start early next year

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX debuts in India at ₹13.5 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:05 pm Dec 18, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2025 iteration of its Ninja 1100SX sports tourer bike in the Indian market. It carries an ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh. The newest version brings a host of upgrades, including a bigger 1,099cc liquid-cooled engine. Dealerships have commenced bookings for this new model, and deliveries are likely to start early next year.

Specifications

A look at the engine and performance

The 2025 Ninja 1100SX is the fifth generation of this sports tourer series. The new avatar is powered by a larger 1,099cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, an upgrade over the previous model's 1,043cc motor. Despite the bump in displacement, power output has slightly decreased to 135hp from 142hp. However, torque has seen a marginal increase to 113Nm from the previous model's figure of 111Nm.

Performance upgrades

Gear ratios and quickshifter

Kawasaki has also fine-tuned the gear ratios on the new Ninja 1100SX to improve the overall power delivery and fuel efficiency. The bi-directional quickshifter has been updated to enable slower-speed gear changes. Other facilities include a handlebar-mounted USB Type-C outlet and voice commands with smartphone connectivity, further enhancing the riding experience.

Design continuity

The bike retains its design and chassis

The design of the 2025 Ninja 1100SX remains largely unchanged, retaining its iconic bodywork and chassis. However, it has been improved with a larger rear disk brake and Brembo Monobloc 4.32 calipers at the front. The suspension system comprises adjustable 41mm USD Showa front forks and an Ohlins S36 adjustable mono-shock at the rear, ensuring a smooth ride on all terrains.

Advanced features

It offers a 4.3-inch TFT display

The new Ninja 1100SX comes with a range of advanced features such as a 4.3-inch TFT screen, multiple power modes, traction control, ABS, and cruise control. The motorbike rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped with new Bridgestone Battlax S23 tires for maximum grip and performance. It will be available in a single Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black color scheme, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.