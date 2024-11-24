Summarize Simplifying... In short India rejected a $300B climate finance package at COP29, arguing it lacked inclusivity and undermined trust.

The deal, which replaced a previous $100B pledge, was criticized for not giving developing nations, who need $1.3 trillion annually by 2030 to combat climate change, a chance to speak.

Nigeria, Malawi, and Bolivia supported India's stance, highlighting the challenges developing countries face in transitioning to low-carbon pathways.

India demands $1.3 trillion climate finance annually

Why India rejected a $300B climate finance package at COP29

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:32 am Nov 24, 202411:32 am

What's the story India has rejected a new climate finance package, proposed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29). The package promises an annual $300 billion by 2035 for the Global South. However, India slammed the amount as "too little and too distant," contending that it doesn't meet the Global South's demand for $1.3 trillion annually by 2030 to tackle climate change.

Process criticism

India criticizes lack of inclusivity in climate deal process

Chandni Raina, Adviser to the Department of Economic Affairs, expressed India's disappointment with the process. She alleged that India was not given a chance to speak before the deal's adoption, undermining trust and calling the process "stage-managed" and lacking inclusivity. Raina claimed developing nations need at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2030 to effectively combat climate change.

Global support

Nigeria, Malawi, Bolivia support India's stance

Nigeria echoed India's sentiments, calling the proposed climate finance package a "joke." Malawi and Bolivia also supported India's stand. Raina accused developed countries of shying away from their responsibilities and emphasized that developing nations are worst affected by climate change. She noted the difficulties these countries face in shifting to low-carbon pathways because of unilateral measures such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism by European Union.

Goal shift

New climate finance goal replaces previous $100B pledge

The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), which India rejected, replaces a previous $100 billion pledge made in 2009. The proposal was finalized after negotiations went an extra day and includes various funding sources. While the document mentions a $1.3 trillion target, it calls for joint efforts from all actors—not just developed countries—to achieve this figure by 2035.