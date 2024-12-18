Tesla's self-driving tech gets smarter with 'mind-blowing' v13 update
Tesla has officially launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised v13 update for cars with Hardware 4 computers. The release was originally slated for October as part of Tesla's monthly AI roadmaps but was delayed due to unmet targets. CEO Elon Musk expressed his excitement about the launch, saying "Your mind will be blown," a remark he has used time and again for the company's FSD updates.
In November, Tesla released a simplified version of the update, v13.1, to a select group of vehicles. It didn't include all the major enhancements that were originally announced in the product roadmap.
Wide release of FSD v13.2.1
Tesla has now widely released the FSD v13.2.1 update to customers with vehicles equipped with its HW4 (AI4) computer. Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of self-driving, confirmed the news on X: "FSD v13.2.1 is now rolling out wide to AI4 customers! That plus the holiday vehicle software update is coming within a week." He also said a significantly updated version for AI3 customers is in the works and will be available by year-end.
Check the highlights of FSD 13
HW3 owners to receive updated version
Despite Musk's earlier claim that Tesla drivers with older HW3 computers would get the updates six months ahead of HW4 owners, the plan has been changed. Now, HW3 owners won't get the same features as those with newer hardware. Elluswamy said these users can expect "a much updated v12.6." The shift comes as Tesla reportedly approaches the limits of its HW3 computer's capabilities without achieving unsupervised self-driving.