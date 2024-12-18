Summarize Simplifying... In short Tesla has rolled out its latest self-driving tech update, FSD v13.2.1, to vehicles with HW4 computers, promising a significant update for HW3 users by year-end.

However, HW3 owners won't receive the same features due to hardware limitations, instead, they can expect an improved v12.6 version.

This comes as Tesla pushes the boundaries of its HW3 computer's capabilities without achieving unsupervised self-driving.

The release was originally slated for October

Tesla's self-driving tech gets smarter with 'mind-blowing' v13 update

By Mudit Dube 11:39 am Dec 18, 202411:39 am

What's the story Tesla has officially launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised v13 update for cars with Hardware 4 computers. The release was originally slated for October as part of Tesla's monthly AI roadmaps but was delayed due to unmet targets. CEO Elon Musk expressed his excitement about the launch, saying "Your mind will be blown," a remark he has used time and again for the company's FSD updates.

In November, Tesla released a simplified version of the update

In November, Tesla released a simplified version of the update, v13.1, to a select group of vehicles. It didn't include all the major enhancements that were originally announced in the product roadmap.

Wide release of FSD v13.2.1

Tesla has now widely released the FSD v13.2.1 update to customers with vehicles equipped with its HW4 (AI4) computer. Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of self-driving, confirmed the news on X: "FSD v13.2.1 is now rolling out wide to AI4 customers! That plus the holiday vehicle software update is coming within a week." He also said a significantly updated version for AI3 customers is in the works and will be available by year-end.

Check the highlights of FSD 13

HW3 owners to receive updated version

Despite Musk's earlier claim that Tesla drivers with older HW3 computers would get the updates six months ahead of HW4 owners, the plan has been changed. Now, HW3 owners won't get the same features as those with newer hardware. Elluswamy said these users can expect "a much updated v12.6." The shift comes as Tesla reportedly approaches the limits of its HW3 computer's capabilities without achieving unsupervised self-driving.