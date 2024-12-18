Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda and Nissan, two of Japan's largest car manufacturers, are considering a merger to better compete in the electric vehicle market against rivals like Toyota and Tesla.

Honda and Nissan consider merger to compete with Toyota, Tesla

09:38 am Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Honda Cars and Nissan Motor, two of Japan's top automakers, are said to be considering a merger, according to Nikkei. The move would help them bolster their competitiveness against industry players like Toyota and EV giants such as Tesla and BYD. The merger is still in its early discussion stages, and one possibility is that a new holding company could be formed to manage the merged operations.

The proposed merger between Honda and Nissan could also include Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The development comes as Nissan struggles with cost-cutting measures and job cuts. A successful merger would require Nissan to cut ties with French automaker Renault. Both Honda and Nissan are Japan's largest car manufacturers by volume, only behind Toyota Motor in their home market.

The rumored Honda-Nissan merger is viewed as a strategic step to increase sales and take on Toyota, Tesla, and BYD in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) space. The speculation gained traction earlier this year when both companies showed interest in looking into a strategic partnership for EVs. In light of the merger reports, a Honda spokesperson said, "We are discussing possibilities for cooperation between Honda and Nissan in the future, in a wide range of fields and in various areas."

The merger talks come at a time when Nissan is struggling with severe financial woes, having announced 9,000 job cuts worldwide and a 20% cut in production capacity. A successful merger would essentially consolidate the Japanese auto industry into two major groups: one led by Honda, Nissan, and possibly Mitsubishi; and another of Toyota group companies. This could give them more muscle to compete globally after scaling back decades-old partnerships with other carmakers.