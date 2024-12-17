Summarize Simplifying... In short SKODA's new sub-compact SUV, the KYLAQ, is set to compete with rivals like Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon in India.

The SLAVIA will have a new starting price of ₹10.80 lakh

SKODA cars to become costlier from January: Check new prices

By Mudit Dube 06:43 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Joining other international and local automakers, SKODA Auto India has announced a price hike across its vehicle range effective January 2025. The company has attributed the hike to rising input and operational costs. The SLAVIA will have a new starting price of ₹10.80 lakh. The KUSHAQ will start at ₹11.12 lakh, while the KODIAQ will be priced from ₹41.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, the price of the newly launched KYLAQ (₹7.89 lakh) will remain unchanged till 33,333 bookings.

KYLAQ pricing

SKODA KYAQ's price remains unchanged

The KYLAQ marks SKODA's entry into India's sub-compact SUV segment, taking on rivals such as Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. It has a length of 3,995mm, width of 1,783mm, and height of 1,619mm. This makes it a tad longer but slimmer and shorter than Mahindra XUV 3XO. The KYLAQ boasts SKODA's latest Modern-Solid design language with split headlamps and a signature butterfly grille.

Vehicle details

KYLAQ's interior and engine specifications

On the inside, the KYLAQ features a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system on higher trims. Mid-level trims get a smaller touchscreen and semi-digital instruments, while base models miss out on these features. The top-tier Prestige trim gets leatherette upholstery and an electric sunroof. Under the hood, the KYLAQ is powered by a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 113hp and 178Nm torque. It gets a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option.