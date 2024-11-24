Summarize Simplifying... In short This December, 10 companies are planning to raise a whopping ₹20,000 crore through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), riding on the positive market sentiment post-elections.

The firms aim to offer an exit to existing shareholders, fund expansion, retire debt, and meet working capital needs.

However, experts caution that the surge in IPOs could strain market liquidity, especially if foreign investors continue to withdraw.

Despite this, IPO investors have seen impressive returns in recent years, with average listing gains of 27% and current gains up to 105%.

Upcoming IPOs will span across sectors and deal sizes

10 firms plan to raise ₹20,000cr via IPOs this December

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:46 pm Nov 24, 202412:46 pm

What's the story The primary market will continue to be strong with at least 10 firms, including Vishal Mega Mart and Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, looking to raise a combined ₹20,000 crore next month. Others in the pipeline for their initial public offerings (IPOs) include Avanse Financial Services, Sai Life Sciences, Paras Healthcare hospital chain operator, and DAM Capital Advisors. The upcoming IPOs will span across sectors and deal sizes.

Investor confidence

Market sentiment and IPO momentum

Trivesh D, COO of online brokerage house Tradejini, said the Maharashtra election verdict and UP Lok Sabha by-election results have created a positive market sentiment. This could potentially stimulate the IPO activity and fundraising efforts. Despite some recent issues struggling in the secondary market due to pricing challenges during a bull run, Trivesh believes that "with election-related funds returning to the market and the gray market becoming active again, the IPO space has regained some momentum."

Fundraising goals

Companies' objectives for tapping into primary market

The companies are using the primary market to offer an exit route to existing shareholders, raise funds for expansion, retire debt, and meet working capital requirements. Vishal Mega Mart plans to launch a ₹8,000 crore IPO entirely as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of stocks by promoter Samayat Services LLP. The International Gemmological Institute plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through its IPO with a mix of fresh issue and OFS.

Capital strategy

Avanse Financial Services's IPO plans and usage

Avanse Financial Services, backed by Olive Vine Investment Ltd which is an affiliate of private equity major Warburg Pincus, will launch a ₹3,500 crore IPO. This will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,000 crore and an OFS of up to ₹2,500 crore by selling shareholders. The company plans to use the funds to augment its capital base for future needs.

Market entrants

Other companies preparing for IPOs in December

Apart from the aforementioned companies, diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic, packaging equipment maker Mamata Machinery, and Transrail Lighting are also gearing up to launch their respective public issues next month. This year has witnessed a massive jump in funds raised via mainboard, with 75 companies collectively mobilizing around ₹1.3 lakh crore, a huge jump from the ₹49,436 crore raised by 57 firms in 2023.

Future prospects

Anticipated IPOs and market absorption capacity

Saurabh Patwa, Head of Research and Portfolio Manager at Quest Investment Advisors, expects more than 30 IPOs next month. He cautions that this massive pipeline may put pressure on liquidity and the market to absorb them, particularly if foreign investors keep pulling out money. However, IPO investors have reaped huge rewards over the last five fiscal years with an average listing gain of 27% for retail investors and current gains up to 105%.