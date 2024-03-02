Next Article

The S1 X+ is the most affordable electric scooter for Ola Electric in India (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Attractive discount on Ola scooters in March: Check prices

Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Ola Electric has revealed that it will continue offering discounted prices on its electric two-wheeler models, S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ (3kWh), until the end of March 2024. The reduced prices of these models are now Rs. 1,29,999, Rs. 1,04,999, and Rs. 84,999, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, before subsidies). The company has been providing various benefits to its customers since the start of 2024.

About the scooters

All Ola scooters feature all-LED lighting setup

Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X have a smiley-shaped LED headlight, a touchscreen instrument cluster, a flat seat, and a pillion grab rail. The Pro model rides on alloy rims shod in tubeless tires, while the other two make do with steel rims. The S1 Pro packs an 11kW motor and a 4kWh battery pack (190km range), while the S1 Air and S1 X house a 6kW motor and a 3kWh battery (151km range).

Sales growth

Ola Electric registers impressive sales and market share growth

Ola Electric experienced a record-breaking month in February 2023, registering 35,000 units. It achieved a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 100% compared to the same month in the previous year. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer now holds a market share of 42%. Over the past three months, Ola Electric has recorded almost one lakh registrations, with more than 30,000 units every month.