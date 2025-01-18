'Dalit BJP MPs tell me they feel caged': Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his Patna, Bihar visit.
Speaking at the "Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan," he alleged Bhagwat rejected the Indian Constitution with his "true independence" remark.
To recall, Bhagwat had said India got "true independence" only after the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a remark that stirred controversy across the nation.
Ideological erasure
Gandhi accuses BJP, RSS of erasing Ambedkar's ideologies
Further, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS are trying to erase the ideologies of BR Ambedkar and Lord Buddha from Indian institutions.
He claimed that BJP MPs from backward classes have said they feel "caged" under the current regime.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi asked where is it written in the Constitution that wealth should be concentrated in the hands of a few.
Caste census
Gandhi advocates for nationwide caste census
Gandhi stressed on the need to conduct a nationwide caste census, calling a previous one in Bihar "fake."
He said the Congress would remove the 50% reservation cap on the basis of caste census.
Accusing certain organizations, including RSS and industrial houses, of ruling India, he reiterated that Congress would pass a caste census in both houses of Parliament.
Visit highlights
Gandhi criticizes Bhagwat's remarks, inaugurates new facilities
"When they came to know that the people from the backward community, Dalits are taking the representation, they gave you the representation but took away the power. The power has been given to Ambani, Adani and RSS," he said.
On his visit, Gandhi was received by Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior leaders.
He will also inaugurate new facilities at Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters.