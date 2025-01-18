What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his Patna, Bihar visit.

Speaking at the "Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan," he alleged Bhagwat rejected the Indian Constitution with his "true independence" remark.

To recall, Bhagwat had said India got "true independence" only after the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a remark that stirred controversy across the nation.