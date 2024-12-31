Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maha Kumbh 2025 event is set to be a grand digital affair with RFID wristbands and AI cameras tracking pilgrims, and a dedicated app and website for information.

The event will begin on January 13

Maha Kumbh 2025: RFID wristbands, AI cameras to monitor pilgrims

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:37 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story The upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, will use advanced technology to manage the crowd efficiently. The event, which is held every 12 years and lasts for 45 days, will begin on January 13. Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna revealed that RFID wristbands, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras, and mobile app tracking will be used to keep a tab on the headcount of pilgrims.

Tech integration

Advanced technology for efficient crowd management

Khanna elaborated on the three-pronged approach to keep track of pilgrims at the event. The first method is "attribute based search" using the cameras. The second strategy involves giving RFID wristbands to pilgrims, which will note their entry and exit times through RFID readers. Finally, with the pilgrims' consent, their location will be tracked through GPS using a mobile app.

Digital preparations

Preparations for a grand and digital Maha Kumbh

The government is gearing up for a "divine, grand and digital Maha Kumbh," Khanna said. The preparations include launching a dedicated website and app, an AI-backed chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based passes for people and vehicles, multilingual digital lost-and-found center, and monitoring for cleanliness. Software will also be used for land and facility allocation and multilingual digital signage.

Infrastructure upgrades

Enhanced parking facilities and drone surveillance

To tackle parking issues, 101 smart parking facilities have been set up, which can park as many as five lakh vehicles daily. The parking area spans 1,867.04 hectares, much larger than the area designated in 2019. These facilities will be monitored via the Integrated Command Centre. An automated ration supply system and drone-based surveillance for disaster management will also be introduced.

Event highlights

Unprecedented security measures and innovative attractions

The event will also include a drone show by Uttar Pradesh Tourism, depicting mythological tales associated with the Maha Kumbh and Prayagraj. Unprecedented security arrangements include deployment of drones, capable of monitoring 100 meters underwater and 120 meters above ground. Meanwhile, the AI-enabled cameras will analyze crowd movement, predict congestion, and keep a real-time headcount. Facial recognition technology will further bolster security at the event.