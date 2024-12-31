Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube now allows users to mention other channels in their video titles and descriptions using the "@" symbol.

This feature, aimed at boosting viewer engagement, also enables users to control who can mention them through updated privacy settings.

Additionally, users can find mentions of their channel under the "Mentions" tab in the notification bell. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The facility is aimed at promoting collaboration between creators

How to mention channels in your YouTube video titles, descriptions

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:37 pm Dec 31, 202403:37 pm

What's the story YouTube has a feature that lets users mention other channels in their video titles and descriptions. As the company says, the facility is designed to promote collaboration between creators and give more visibility to the channels being mentioned. However, do note that a channel's mention in another video doesn't automatically increase the chances of that video being shown to the mentioned channel's subscribers.

User guide

What are the steps?

To mention another channel while creating/editing a video title/description, users will have to type the "@" symbol followed by the channel name/handle. A list of recommended names will appear for selection. There is no limit to the number of creators that can be mentioned, as long as their names fit within the character limit set by YouTube.

Feature details

Viewer interaction with mentions

When viewers click on a mention, an information panel about the creator will pop up from the bottom of their screen. This panel gives details about the mentioned channel, including a description and their latest videos. The feature has been designed to increase viewer engagement and promote discovery of new content on the platform.

Notification process

How to find mentions of your channel

Now, YouTube users can easily find mentions of their channel by tapping the notification bell at the top of their screen and selecting the "Mentions" tab. However, not all mentions would trigger a notification. Only significant ones, such as when a creator with a similar number of subscribers mentions you, would result in a notification. This way, users are alerted to potentially impactful collaborations/shout-outs on the platform.

User control

Privacy settings for mentions on YouTube

YouTube has also updated its privacy settings to let users control who can mention them. To access this feature, users will have to open the YouTube app, tap "You Settings" from the bottom right corner, and then select "Privacy." From here, they can toggle on/off the option "Allow users to mention me." This update gives users more control over their interactions on the platform.