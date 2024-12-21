Summarize Simplifying... In short If you're seeing a 'content not available' error on YouTube, it could be due to using a third-party app that doesn't comply with YouTube's terms or having an outdated YouTube app.

The error message can appear due to several reasons

How to fix 'content not available' error on YouTube app

What's the story Sometimes, when trying to watch a YouTube video, you're met with the message: "The following content is not available on this app." Frustrating, right? This issue often arises because your current app doesn't support certain YouTube content. Fortunately, YouTube offers a few easy fixes for this error message. Take a look.

Policy enforcement

YouTube's stance on 3rd-party apps

YouTube only allows third-party apps to use its API if they comply with the company's API Services Terms of Service. These terms prevent third-party apps from disabling ads — a feature that guarantees content creators get paid for their work. If an app is found violating these terms, YouTube takes necessary action to protect its platform, creators, and viewers. To fix this, you'll have to switch to the official YouTube app.

App maintenance

Keeping the app up to date

For those already using the official YouTube app, it is important to keep it updated to the latest version. If you still see the error message, make sure your Google Play Store is also up-to-date. Alternatively, you can continue using YouTube without updating the app by visiting m.youtube.com on your mobile browser.

Device compatibility

Older devices may also cause error

The error message could continue to show for users with older devices or configurations. In such cases, YouTube recommends continuing to use the platform without replacing their device by visiting the video streaming platform on their mobile browser. This way, all users can access YouTube content, regardless of their device's age or configuration.