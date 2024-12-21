Summarize Simplifying... In short Adding multi-language audio to your YouTube videos is a straightforward process.

If you want to change an existing audio track, just follow the same steps and select 'Delete' for the relevant language.

How to add multi-language audio to your YouTube videos

What's the story YouTube has a feature that enables creators to add multi-language audio to their videos. The facility, as the name suggests, is designed to help creators reach a wider audience by giving them the option to add additional languages as separate audio tracks for new and existing content. The feature is still rolling out, so not all creators may have access to it yet.

User guide

How to use the facility?

To use this feature, creators have to go through a simple process. They first have to sign in to YouTube Studio on their computer and click on 'Subtitles' from the left menu. After selecting the video they want to edit, they click on 'ADD LANGUAGE' and choose their preferred language. Under 'Audio,' they click 'ADD,' then 'SELECT FILE' to upload desired file. The files should be in a supported audio-only file format and roughly the same length as the video.

Limitations

This feature does not generate dubbed audio

It's worth noting that this feature doesn't automatically generate dubbed audio tracks. Creators have to record and upload these tracks on their own. If a creator wants to replace a previously uploaded multi-language audio track with a new one, they can do so by following the same steps as before but selecting 'Delete' for the appropriate language under 'Audio.'