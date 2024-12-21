Summarize Simplifying... In short To change or set up a new UPI PIN on WhatsApp, tap the three-dot icon, select "Payments," then your bank account, and choose "Change UPI PIN" or "Forgot UPI PIN."

Keep your UPI PIN confidential and never share it with anyone

WhatsApp UPI: How to change or set up new PIN

What's the story Payments on WhatsApp leverage the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to facilitate secure bank-to-bank money transfers. Your UPI PIN is required for every transaction and ensures the safety of your payments. If you believe your UPI PIN has been compromised, follow these steps to update it.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot icon at the top. Go to "Payments," select your bank account, and choose "Change UPI PIN" or "Forgot UPI PIN." If you select "Forgot UPI PIN," tap "Continue" and provide the last 6 digits of your debit card number and expiry date. For "Change UPI PIN," enter current UPI PIN, then set and confirm a new one.

Note that if you choose "Change UPI PIN," some banks may require you to provide additional details, such as the CVV number of your debit card, during the process.