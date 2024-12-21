Summarize Simplifying... In short Forgot your Instagram password?

You can reset your password directly through the app

Forgot your Instagram password? Here's how you can reset it

By Akash Pandey 05:00 pm Dec 21, 202405:00 pm

What's the story There are moments when a forgotten password can leave you locked out of your Instagram account. Thankfully, the platform offers a simple way to reset it. In case you can't remember your password, here's how you can reset it using your email address, phone number, or username. Take a look at the quick process to regain access.

Steps to perform a password reset

If you can't remember your password, you can reset it this way: On the Instagram login screen, select "Forgot password?" Enter your username, email, or phone number, then click "Send login link." Tap "OK" and follow the on-screen instructions. You'll receive a link via email or phone to reset your password.

Here's the alternate method

If you're unable to reset your password using the method listed in this story, visit the designated support page on mobile browser. Select the "I forgot my password" option, tap on "Can't reset your password?," and follow the instructions to secure your account.