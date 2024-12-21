Summarize Simplifying... In short To limit sensitive content on Instagram, go to your profile, tap the horizontal lines at the top right, and navigate to "Suggested content" under "What you see".

Select "Less" under "Sensitive content" to reduce exposure to violent, sexually explicit material, and regulated product promotions.

You can limit the content you find upsetting

How to limit sensitive content on Instagram

04:56 pm Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Instagram offers options to limit sensitive content on your feed. Teen accounts are automatically set to see less sensitive content, with users aged 13-15 requiring parental consent to change this setting to standard. If you're 18 or older and prefer to avoid sensitive content, here's how you can adjust your settings.

User guide

Open Instagram and follow these steps

Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right of the Feed to go to your profile. Press the horizontal lines in the top right, and scroll down to the "What you see" category. Now, head to "Suggested content" > "Sensitive content." Tap the circle next to "Less" to see less content you may find upsetting, and press "Confirm."

Information

What kind of content you should limit

You can adjust the "Sensitive content control" settings anytime to reduce exposure to: Content depicting violence, sexually explicit or suggestive material, and promotions of regulated products, including tobacco, vaping, adult services, or pharmaceuticals.