How to limit sensitive content on Instagram
Instagram offers options to limit sensitive content on your feed. Teen accounts are automatically set to see less sensitive content, with users aged 13-15 requiring parental consent to change this setting to standard. If you're 18 or older and prefer to avoid sensitive content, here's how you can adjust your settings.
Open Instagram and follow these steps
Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right of the Feed to go to your profile. Press the horizontal lines in the top right, and scroll down to the "What you see" category. Now, head to "Suggested content" > "Sensitive content." Tap the circle next to "Less" to see less content you may find upsetting, and press "Confirm."
What kind of content you should limit
You can adjust the "Sensitive content control" settings anytime to reduce exposure to: Content depicting violence, sexually explicit or suggestive material, and promotions of regulated products, including tobacco, vaping, adult services, or pharmaceuticals.