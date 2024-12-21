Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is developing an 'AI Mode' for its search engine to enhance user interaction, allowing follow-up questions via a chatbot text bar and voice queries.

By Akash Pandey 04:31 pm Dec 21, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Google is said to be working on an "AI Mode" for its search engine. The feature, according to The Information, will make the experience more like the Gemini AI chatbot interface. The tech giant intends to add this AI Mode tab next to the current options of "All," "Images," "Videos," and "Shopping" in its search results.

User engagement

AI Mode aims to enhance user interaction

The main goal of the AI Mode is to improve the way users interact with Google Search. It will allow users to ask "follow-up" questions pertaining to links in the search results via a chatbot text bar. The feature was initially spotted in an APK for a beta version of the Google Search mobile app by Android Authority earlier this month.

Voice integration

AI Mode to support voice queries

Along with text-based interaction, the AI Mode will also support voice queries. This was also revealed by 9to5Google earlier this month, further emphasizing Google's commitment to make its search engine more accessible and intuitive. However, Google is yet to officially comment on these developments.

Market competition

Google's AI Mode seen as a response to ChatGPT Search

The introduction of Google's AI Mode is seen as a response to OpenAI's ChatGPT Search, which has become extremely popular since its launch recently. ChatGPT has received an astounding 3.7 billion visits worldwide, just edging past Google Chrome's 3.45 billion user base. Notably, ChatGPT Search has now been expanded to all users. Despite rumors of OpenAI working on an AI-powered browser to take on Google, company executives have denied the claims.