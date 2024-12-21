Summarize Simplifying... In short To download your UPI statement on Paytm, simply navigate to 'Balance & History' on the home screen, then to 'Payment History'.

How to download your UPI statement on Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:37 pm Dec 21, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Leading digital payments platform Paytm lets users download their UPI statements in PDF format. The feature gives a detailed record of all the transactions you have made through the app. It can be especially handy for tracking your spending habits, resolving any transaction disputes, and keeping financial records for personal or tax-related purposes. Here's how you can access it.

Procedure

A step-by-step guide

To download the UPI statement, users will have to open the Paytm app and select 'Balance & History' from the home screen. Then, they should scroll down to the 'Payment History' section and tap on the download icon on the right side. They can then select their preferred time range for their UPI statement, either a specific date range or an entire financial year.

Completion

Final steps to download

After selecting the time range, users will have to tap 'Request' and confirm by tapping 'Okay.' They will then have to wait a few seconds for their UPI statement to be generated. Once ready, a download icon will appear which they can tap on to save and view their statement. This feature ensures that users have convenient access and storage of their transaction history whenever needed.