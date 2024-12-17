Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI has upgraded its ChatGPT search engine, now offering a mobile-friendly version with enhanced features.

Users can now search for locations, view images, ratings, and operating hours, and even access maps and directions within the app.

The engine also introduces an advanced voice mode for paid users and faster searches for specific sites, providing links to relevant websites before detailed information.

ChatGPT search was previously limited to paid users

Tired of Chrome? OpenAI's ChatGPT search now free for all

By Mudit Dube 09:57 am Dec 17, 202409:57 am

What's the story As part of its latest 12 days of ship-mas livestream, OpenAI has announced that it is expanding its ChatGPT search engine to all users. The feature, which was previously limited to paid subscribers since October, is now available for free. However, you will have to create an account and be logged in to use this service.

Mobile update

ChatGPT search engine introduces mobile-optimized version

OpenAI has enhanced the ChatGPT search engine with a mobile-optimized version, designed to improve user experience on mobile devices. When users search for specific locations, such as restaurants or attractions, the engine provides results that include images, ratings, and operating hours. By clicking on a location, users can access detailed information about the spot and even view a map with directions directly within the app. This new version closely resembles traditional search engines, making navigation and usability more intuitive.

New features

ChatGPT search engine improves speed, introduces advanced voice mode

ChatGPT can now automatically pull up-to-date information from the web when using Advanced Voice Mode, a feature exclusive to paid users as of now. Another enhancement focuses on speeding up searches for specific types of sites, like "hotel booking websites." Rather than immediately generating a response, ChatGPT will first display links to relevant websites before offering detailed information about each option.