Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic reaches his 63rd major quarter-final

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 Wimbledon quarter-final after beating Alex de Minaur . Djokovic, who lost the opening set 1-6, was not at his best. Perpetual unforced errors perturbed him throughout the match. The 23-time Grand Slam champion eventually claimed a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over de Minaur in the men's singles fourth round. Djokovic will now play his 63rd major quarter-final.

Match stats A look at match stats Djokovic won a total of 124 points and 36 winners throughout the match. He served six aces compared to de Minaur's one. The former had a win percentage of 69 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted six of his 13 break points. Djokovic had more unforced errors (44) than de Minaur (38). Both of them registered four-plus double-faults.

Information Record-extending 63rd quarter-final at majors As mentioned, Djokovic reached his 63rd quarter-final at Grand Slams. No other man has made it to 60-plus major quarter-finals. Roger Federer (58) and Rafael Nadal (47) trail Djokovic in this regard.

Wins Over 100 wins at Wimbledon Djokovic notched up his 101st singles match-win at Wimbledon. After beating Miomir Kecmanovic, he became only the second man with 100-plus wins at Wimbledon. He joined legend Federer, who retired with a 105-14 win-loss record. Djokovic is now 101-12 at Wimbledon. He is vying for his record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title. Djokovic is only behind Federer in terms of Wimbledon honors.