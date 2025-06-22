By the numbers: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

Across eras, the intensity and excellence of some rivalries have graced the sport of tennis. The one between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic is one such rivalry that continues to carry its legacy. While Federer has retired, Djokovic continues to break records across Grand Slams. Only three men, including Federer and Djokovic have won 20-plus Grand Slam titles. Here are the key stats.

Federer Federer: Most Wimbledon titles With an impeccable and elegant back-hand stroke, Swiss maestro Federer remains the most prolific players in tennis history. His credentials on grass remain indispensable. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer won the French Open once, in 2009. He carries a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Djokovic Djokovic: Record 24 Grand Slam titles Djokovic, who is still going strong at 38, has extended his tally of Grand Slams to 24, the joint-most with Margaret Court (men or women). The Serb has a record 10 Australian Open titles, the most in men's singles. He has also won seven Wimbledon, three French Open, and four US Open honors. His Grand Slam record reads 387-53.

Numbers Rivalry by numbers Djokovic enjoys a 27-23 lead over Federer in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, the Serb leads 11-6 in Grand Slam matches (5 finals and 11 semi-finals). He is the only man to have beaten Federer across all four Grand Slams. Meanwhile, the latter has the same record against Djokovic. Their rivalry started at the 2006 Monte-Carlo Masters and ended at the 2020 Australian Open.

2019 Wimbledon Longest final in Wimbledon history In 2019, Djokovic beat Federer to win the Wimbledon title. They were the top two seeds respectively. The match lasted a record four hours and 57 minutes, making it the longest singles final in the tournament's history (by time). Notably, Djokovic saved two championship points in the fifth set. The Serb eventually won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

Records Notable records of Djokovic, Federer Djokovic is the only player to spend 400-plus overall weeks atop the ATP Rankings (428). He earlier went past Federer (310). However, Federer owns the most successive weeks in this regard (237 between 2004 and 2008). He is miles ahead of Jimmy Connors (160). Djokovic has the most ATP Masters 1000 titles (40) compared to Federer's 28.