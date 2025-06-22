Marketa Vondrousova claims third career title at German Open: Stats

Czech Republic star Marketa Vondrousova won the 2025 German Open after beating Wang Xinyu in the final. Vondrousova won the women's singles final 7-6 (12-10), 4-6, 6-2 in over two hours at Steffi Graf Stadion. The 25-year-old claimed only her third career title, having won Wimbledon in 2023. She also played her first final since that historic event. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Vondrousova won a total of 98 points and six aces throughout the match. Her opponent Xinyu secured a maximum of 10 successive points. The former had a win percentage of 71 and 47 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 37 receiving points. Notably, Vondrousova registered five of her six break points. She registered seven double-faults.

Journey How Vondrousova fared at German Open Vondrousova began her 2025 German Open journey with a straight-set win over Madison Keys. She dropped a set against Diana Shnaider but ended up winning. In the quarter-final, the Czech star humbled Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-1. Women's singles world number one, Aryna Sabalenka conceded a 2-6, 4-6 defeat to Vondrousova thereafter. She became the German Open champion with a win over Xinyu.