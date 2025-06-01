What's the story

Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round of 2025 French Open after dismissing Filip Misolic in straight sets. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

It was another statement win for the sixth seed Djokovic who earlier took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round before defeating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the 2nd round.

Here we present the details.