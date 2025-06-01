Novak Djokovic reaches 4th round at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round of 2025 French Open after dismissing Filip Misolic in straight sets. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
It was another statement win for the sixth seed Djokovic who earlier took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round before defeating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the 2nd round.
Here we present the details.
Numbers
99-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Djokovic is a 24-time winner of men's singles Grand Slam crowns. He is also a 13-time runners-up.
Djokovic, who is a three-time French Open winner and a 7-time finalist in Paris, has raced to a 99-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
Overall, the veteran Serbian ace has raced to a 385-52 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Information
Here are the match stats
Both players doled out six aces each. However, Misolic committed two double faults compared to Djokovic's none. Djokovic clocked an 80% win on the 1st serve and a 67% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/16 break points.