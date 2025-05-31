Next Article
Alexander Zverev reaches 4th round at 2025 French Open: Stats
By Rajdeep Saha
May 31, 2025 08:33 pm
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open on Saturday after defeating Flavio Cobolli in straight sets.
Zverev beat Flavio 6-2, 7-6, 6-1 to advance at Roland Garros. It was another sound display from the German who won the contest on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.
3rd seed Zverev is aiming to lift his maiden Grand Slam crown. Here are the details.
Numbers
4th round progression for the 8th successive season
Zverev has booked a Round of 16 berth at Roland Garros for the 8th successive season. He is a three-time semi-finalist and a one-time finalist here in Paris.
He has raced to a 37-9 win-loss record at the French Open.
Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev owns a win-loss record of 110-36. He is a three-time finalist at Slam events, but is yet to win.