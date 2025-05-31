What's the story

Alexander Zverev has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open on Saturday after defeating Flavio Cobolli in straight sets.

Zverev beat Flavio 6-2, 7-6, 6-1 to advance at Roland Garros. It was another sound display from the German who won the contest on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.

3rd seed Zverev is aiming to lift his maiden Grand Slam crown. Here are the details.