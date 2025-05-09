What's the story

Carlos Alcaraz, the third-ranked player in the ATP Rankings, has made a triumphant return to competitive tennis.

He showed how well he has recovered from a recent adductor injury by defeating Dusan Lajovic in straight sets at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

The match was Alcaraz's first since he injured himself in the Barcelona final on April 20.

