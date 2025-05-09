Carlos Alcaraz returns to form at Rome Masters after injury
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz, the third-ranked player in the ATP Rankings, has made a triumphant return to competitive tennis.
He showed how well he has recovered from a recent adductor injury by defeating Dusan Lajovic in straight sets at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
The match was Alcaraz's first since he injured himself in the Barcelona final on April 20.
Here are further details.
Words
I surprised myself, honestly, says Alcaraz
"Today was a great match for the start of the tournament. I surprised myself, honestly," said Alcaraz, who was playing his first match since the Barcelona final on April 20, when he suffered the injury.
"I expected a worse match from my side. I'm just really happy. The most important thing was the injury and how it was going in the match, if I was going to feel it or not, and today was great. I moved great today without any pain, so it was a great day," he said post his win on Friday.
Comeback journey
Alcaraz reflects on injury and recovery process
Alcaraz's injury came during his defeat to Holger Rune in Barcelona.
Although he traveled to Madrid for the Masters 1000 tournament, he had to withdraw due to his condition.
On returning home from Madrid, Alcaraz took a test and discovered that his injury had improved enough for him to resume practice.
He described his recovery process as a mix of rest and preparation, saying, "I took some days without doing anything, just recovering with the physio."
Upcoming match
Alcaraz eyes 4th-round spot in Rome Masters
Alcaraz, a six-time Masters 1000 champion, is now eyeing the fourth round of the Rome Masters.
He will take on 31st seed Laslo Djere for a place in the next round. Alcaraz owns a 2-0 win-loss record versus Djere on the ATP Tour.
This is just Alcaraz's second appearance at this event, where he was knocked out in the third round by Fabian Marozsan last year.
Information
H2H record and match stats from Alcaraz-Lajovic contest
Alcaraz improved to 5-0 win-loss record in his ATP H2H series with Lajovic in Rome. Both players served three aces each with Alcaraz committing two double faults to his opponent's one. Alcaraz had a 72% win on the 1st serve and a 69% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/10 break points.