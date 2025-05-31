Alcaraz has signed a two-year contract with Everton, which will keep him at the club until June 2027.

Before his loan move to Everton, Alcaraz had played in the Premier League for Southampton.

He joined Southampton from Argentina's Racing Club in January 2023 for £12 million.

Despite signing a long-term contract with the Saints later that year, he was loaned to Juventus in January 2024.