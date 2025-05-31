Everton make Carlos Alcaraz's loan move permanent: Details here
What's the story
Everton have officially signed midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old Argentine Under-23 international joined the Premier League club on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in February.
His successful stint at Goodison Park saw him score two goals and provide three assists in 16 appearances.
Now, the Toffees have decided to make his transfer permanent for an undisclosed fee.
Contract details
Alcaraz's contract and previous club history
Alcaraz has signed a two-year contract with Everton, which will keep him at the club until June 2027.
Before his loan move to Everton, Alcaraz had played in the Premier League for Southampton.
He joined Southampton from Argentina's Racing Club in January 2023 for £12 million.
Despite signing a long-term contract with the Saints later that year, he was loaned to Juventus in January 2024.
Career highlights
Alcaraz's achievements and journey in European football
During his loan spell at Juventus, Alcaraz won the Coppa Italia. He then moved to Flamengo last August after making 48 appearances for Southampton.
At Flamengo, he won the Copa do Brasil, further cementing his reputation as a talented midfielder.
Now, with his permanent transfer to Everton, Alcaraz will be looking to continue his successful career in the Premier League.
Twitter Post
Signing!
We have triggered the option to make Charly Alcaraz a permanent signing for an undisclosed fee when his loan from Brazilian side Flamengo concludes next month. 🔵🔽— Everton (@Everton) May 31, 2025
PL stats
Alcaraz's Premier League stats
Alcaraz has made 34 appearances in the Premier League, scoring six goals and making 5 assists.
In the 2024/25 season, he appeared in 15 Premier League matches for Everton and clocked one appearance for Southampton.
In the 2022/23 season, he made 18 appearances for the Saints, scoring 4 goals.
Overall in the Premier League, he has created 7 big chances in addition to providing three through balls.
He owns 21 tackles, 21 clearances and 7 interceptions.