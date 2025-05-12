How Barcelona dominated Real Madrid in 2024-25 season across competitions?
Barcelona were far too supreme for Real Madrid in their four meetings in all competitions in the 2024-25 season.
On May 11, Sunday, the two sides met in matchweek 35 of the La Liga season as hosts Barcelona came out triumphant 4-3.
Barca's win meant this was their 4th straight win on the trot against Los Blancos this season.
We decode the wins.
#1
La Liga - Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid
Barcelona beat Real 4-3 in a 7-goal classic. Real were 2-0 ahead inside 15 minutes through Kylian Mbappe before Barca hit back, scoring four goals before half-time.
Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal, and a brace from Raphinha saw Barca take a 4-2 lead.
In the 2nd half, Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute. Barca then had a goal ruled out late on.
#2
Copa del Rey final: Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid
On April 26, 2025, Barcelona overcame Real 3-2 in the final of the 2024/25 Copa del Rey.
With this win, Barca clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey honor.
Pedri handed Barca the lead (28') before goals from Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni saw Real level in the 2nd half.
Ferran Torres made it 2-2 late on. In extra-time, Jules Kounde scored the winning goal.
#3
Supercopa de Espana final: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid
On January 12, 2025, 10-man Barcelona overcame Real 5-2 to win the Supercopa de Espana in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Mbappe handed Real the lead (5') before Yamal equalized for Barcelona in the 22nd minute.
Robert Lewandowski's penalty, Raphinha's brace helped Barca lead 4-1 at half-time. Alejandro Balde helped Barca go 5-1 up before Rodrygo scored (60') after Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off (56').
#4
La Liga: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
Barcelona won the first El Clasico of the 2024-25 season as they thumped Real 4-0 in a crunch La Liga clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024.
The El Clasico saw Lewandowski scored a quickfire brace in the 2nd half before teenager Yamal made it 3-0. Raphinha scored late on.
In front of over 78.000 fans, Barcelona gained the bragging rights.
Information
16 goals in these 4 games for Barca
In total across these 4 games, Barca scored a whopping 16 goals with Real managing only 7. Raphinha, Lewandowski, Yamal and Ferran were Barca's chief contributors in attack.