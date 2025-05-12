What's the story

Barcelona were far too supreme for Real Madrid in their four meetings in all competitions in the 2024-25 season.

On May 11, Sunday, the two sides met in matchweek 35 of the La Liga season as hosts Barcelona came out triumphant 4-3.

Barca's win meant this was their 4th straight win on the trot against Los Blancos this season.

We decode the wins.