What's the story

In an exhilarating Premier League match at Anfield, Arsenal leveled the score against champions Liverpool after being two goals down, before being reduced to 10 men.

Matchweek 36 saw Liverpool start strongly with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz scoring a quickfire double.

Gakpo scored in the 20th minute before Diaz scored in the 21st.

However, second-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino turned the tide of the match.

Both sides settled for a point.