Premier League, Liverpool cruise past Ipswich at Anfield: Key stats
Premier League leaders Liverpool continued their strong form with a dominating 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in matchweek 23 at Anfield.
The win sees Liverpool keep their momentum in place.
Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored in a first-half rampage.
Gakpo added his side's fourth goal in the 2nd half.
At the death, Ipswich pulled a goal back through Jacob Greaves.
1st half
Three goals do Ipswich in
Szoboszlai scored the opener in the 11th minute with a superb strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards.
In the 35th minute, Gakpo swung in a superb cross from the left and Salah took one touch and hammered the ball in.
The Dutchman then made it 3-0 from a follow-up after Szoboszlai's shot was saved by Christian Walton.
Match stats from the first half
Liverpool managed 5 shots on target with Ipswich registering 0 attempts altogether. The Reds had 0.98 expected goals compared to nil from Ipswich. The Reds had 21 touches in the opposition box and 72% ball possession.
2nd half
Liverpool add more to their tally
In the 2nd half, Liverpool started brightly and were finally awarded in the 68th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided a superb delivery and Gakpo smashed home.
A VAR check confirmed Gakpo wasn't offside.
Liverpool looked in sync to get a clean sheet before Ipswich scored from a set-piece. Debutant Julio Enciso delivered a fine ball for Greaves to score.
Salah
234 goals in Liverpool colors for Salah
In 381 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has raced to 234 goals (104 assists).
In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 23 goals in all competitions from 32 games (17 assists).
Salah has amassed 176 goals in the Premier League, including 174 for Liverpool. He owns 82 assists, including 81 for Liverpool.
In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has 19 goals (A13).
Gakpo continues to make his presence felt
Making his 78th Premier League appearance, Gakpo has raced to 23 goals and 10 assists. Gakpo is now involved in 10-plus goals in Premier League 2024/25 season. He owns 8 goals and three assists.
Massive records made by the Reds
Liverpool have won their last four league games against Ipswich with an aggregate score of 17-1.
For the 2nd time since 1963 and 1969, Liverpool won 4 straight league games against the Tractor Boys.
The Reds have won 11 successive Premier League games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 38-8.
Liverpool remain unbeaten in 18 Premier League matches (W13 D5).
Match stats and points table
Liverpool managed 6 shots on target from 16 attempts. Ipswich registered 3 shots on target from three attempts.
The Reds had 1.90 expected goals compared to 0.43 from Ipswich. The Reds had 43 touches in the opposition box and 71% ball possession.
Liverpool have collected 53 points from 22 matches. They registered their 16th win.
Ipswich are 18th with 16 points.
Contrasting records for the two teams
Liverpool have the most wins and highest number of points collected at home in the Premier League this season (8 and 26). Ipswich have lost each of their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 12-1.