Szoboszlai scored the opener in the 11th minute with a superb strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

In the 35th minute, Gakpo swung in a superb cross from the left and Salah took one touch and hammered the ball in.

The Dutchman then made it 3-0 from a follow-up after Szoboszlai's shot was saved by Christian Walton.